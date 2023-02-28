Neha Bhasin Raises Hotness Bar In a Bold Pink Metallic Bralette And Short Skirt With a Trail - Pics

New Delhi: Singer Neha Bhasin has upped her Insta game like a pro. She has a massive fan following who love to follow her for updates and check her handle regularly for interesting posts. The Bigg Boss OTT fame star dropped a few sizzling photos of hers dressed in a metallic pink bralette with a short skirt with the trail, looking simply hot.

Neha Bhasin often shuts her critics and haters with bold statements. Sharing a video she wrote: Kicking butt of all douche bags who come in the way of the bigger picture coz i am perfectly imperfect My outfit custom made by @thesource_buyorborrow Hair @hairstylistguddi.s #nehabhasin #nehabhasinlive #instareels

A few days back she was spotted at the airport wearing a criss-cross bralette with a zebra print jacket. She indeed turned heads with her OTT outfit.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as the artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.

Earlier this year, in her interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."