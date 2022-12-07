Neha Bhasin's enchanting video in a shimmering silver bralette and white dhoti pants is too HOT to handle - Watch

New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin is known for her bold fashion choices and straight talk. The talented singer never really minces her words and we saw that when she was a contestant on a reality show. Neha, who is also an avid social media user, dropped a 'too hot to handle' video on Instagram today, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a silver bralette and white dhoti pants.

Rocking her Indo-western look, Neha Bhasin shared a Reel on IG looking damn sexy. She looked enchanting in a shimmering silver bralette top paired with white cool flowy dhoti pants. Take a look at her video here:

Neha Bhasin has also been at the receiving end of haters online who often bash her for her fashion choices. She was recently trolled for her birthday bash for her bold outfit. She wore a silver co-ord set consisting of a bralette and a seer trail that came with a thigh-high slit.

Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhatt, and Himesh Reshammiya among others were seen at her birthday bash.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.