हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are chilling in Maldives like this, pics will give you vacay goals!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have jetted off to Maldives on a much-needed vacation while most of us our stuck here.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are chilling in Maldives like this, pics will give you vacay goals!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@angadbedi

New Delhi: Star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have jetted off to Maldives on a much-needed vacation while most of us our stuck here. (We're so jealous). The pictures from Neha and Angad tour diaries will definitely give you major vacation goals, trust us. 

In the pictures, the couple can be seen soaking up some sun while chilling in the pool. Neha exudes oomph in a black bikini, paired with a hat. 

"Maldives state of mind !!! With the Mrs, Neha Dhupia," Angad captioned his post. Neha, on the other hand, gave a hilarious caption to her post. In the photo, she can be seen hiding her face while Angad poses for the camera and she wrote, "Angad Bedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered  ... should I be worried ???"

Here are the postcards from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Maldives vacay!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Maldives state of mind !!! With the Mrs @nehadhupia @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #vacation #holiday

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My state of mind... @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #bliss

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maavaan thandiyaan chavaan!!! @nehadhupia making Mehr’s fav #mickeymouse #family

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi) on

Neha and Angad married in May 2018. The couple is parents to a daughter named Mehr.

Tags:
Neha DhupiaAngad Bedineha dhupia angad bedi maldives vacationneha dhupia angad bedi pics
Next
Story

Amid wedding rumours, Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's loved-up pics take over the internet
  • 74,94,551Confirmed
  • 1,14,031Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M2S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Disha Salian's ambulance driver reveals many secrets