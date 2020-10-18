Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are chilling in Maldives like this, pics will give you vacay goals!

New Delhi: Star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have jetted off to Maldives on a much-needed vacation while most of us our stuck here. (We're so jealous). The pictures from Neha and Angad tour diaries will definitely give you major vacation goals, trust us.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen soaking up some sun while chilling in the pool. Neha exudes oomph in a black bikini, paired with a hat.

"Maldives state of mind !!! With the Mrs, Neha Dhupia," Angad captioned his post. Neha, on the other hand, gave a hilarious caption to her post. In the photo, she can be seen hiding her face while Angad poses for the camera and she wrote, "Angad Bedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered ... should I be worried ???"

Here are the postcards from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Maldives vacay!

Neha and Angad married in May 2018. The couple is parents to a daughter named Mehr.