Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi welcome baby boy, Mehr becomes elder sister

Neha Dhupia gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday (October 3).

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi welcome baby boy, Mehr becomes elder sister
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child together - a baby boy on Sunday. The couple is also parents to daughter Mehr, who will turn three next month. Angad took to his Instagram account to share the happy news and informed that both the baby and Neha are doing well.

“The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well,” wrote the actor. He further added that his daughter is now ready to pass on the title of baby to her little brother. “Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Angad also thanked the almighty for his blessings and wrote, “Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now”.

Neha and Angad had earlier in July took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their second child. “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare,” the post read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Earlier Neha had revealed that during her second pregnancy her husband Angad tested positive for COVID-19 and the journey has been tough due to the pandemic. “Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets COVID-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” the actress told Hindustan Times.

