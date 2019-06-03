Neha Dhupia makes Iftar notch brighter for guiding light Soha Ali Khan

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia says Iftar is the time for bonding, and to make it a notch brighter for Soha Ali Khan, whom she calls one of her "guiding lights in my journey of being a mother", she has sent a delicious gift to the actress.

"This Ramadan, I want to thank one of the guiding lights in my journey of being a mother, my friend Soha. Thank you for holding my hand through it all and sharing your own experiences of being a mother with me, which to this day make my motherhood journey more fulfilling," Neha, who became a mother last year, posted on Instagram on Monday.

"Iftar is a time of bonding and saying thanks to the ones you care for, and to make this Iftar a notch brighter for you, sending you this bundle of joy from @tropicana_slice! Happy Ramadan Soha! #SliceOfIftar," she added.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which this year takes place from May 5 to June 4.

"Ramadan is one of the most beautiful time of the year and there is nothing like gathering together for Iftar every evening and enjoying the irresistible aroma and taste of sumptuous treats. It is the best time to bond with friends and family and I have always rejoiced Iftari time since my childhood," Soha said in a statement.

"This year, my Iftar feels a notch brighter, all thanks to my friend Neha Dhupia who has sent me this beautiful Slice kit. I wish everyone a very Happy Ramadan. May the festivities bring joy to everyone," she added.