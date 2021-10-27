Neha Dhupia shares breastfeeding photo with powerful message: 'Freedom to feed'

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia has shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn son and titled it "freedom to feed".

Neha shared the picture, which has garnered 82,000 likes on Instagram so far. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair breastfeeding her son and also covering his face with her hands. The 41 years old can be seen smiling in the picture.

"#Freedomtofeed," Neha captioned her post.

Neha and her actor husband Angad Bedi welcomed their second born earlier this month on October 3.

Angad took to his Instagram to announce the happy news. "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well," wrote the actor.

He further added, "Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru Mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

The couple also has a daughter named Mehr, who was born in 2018.

Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush affair in May 2018. It was in July 2021, the two announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.