हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shares breastfeeding photo with powerful message: 'Freedom to feed'

Neha Dhupia shares a post to normalize breastfeeding in public.

Neha Dhupia shares breastfeeding photo with powerful message: &#039;Freedom to feed&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia has shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn son and titled it "freedom to feed".

Neha shared the picture, which has garnered 82,000 likes on Instagram so far. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair breastfeeding her son and also covering his face with her hands. The 41 years old can be seen smiling in the picture.

"#Freedomtofeed," Neha captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha and her actor husband Angad Bedi welcomed their second born earlier this month on October 3.

Angad took to his Instagram to announce the happy news. "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well," wrote the actor.

He further added, "Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru Mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

The couple also has a daughter named Mehr, who was born in 2018.

Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush affair in May 2018. It was in July 2021, the two announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha DhupiaNeha Dhupia breastfeedingBreastfeedingBreastfeeding in publicright to breastfeed
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif reacts to reports of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal!

Must Watch

PT11M50S

All people related to investigation of Wankhede will be called, says DDG of NCB