Neha Dhupia shares cute family image with Angad, Mehr

Mumbai: As her daughter, Mehr turned six-months-old on Saturday, actress Neha Dhupia posted a heart-melting photograph of her family, whom she tagged as the shape of her heart.

Neha shared an image of her husband Angad holding their daughter while the actress can be seen kissing her daughter's hand. 

"Shape of my heart... our baby girl 6 months today," she captioned the photograph.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. The two welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018. 

The 38-year-old actress is currently seen as a gang leader in the youth-based reality show "Roadies Real Heroes", while Angad was last seen on-screen in "Soorma". 

