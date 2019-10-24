close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan share a Diwali feast

Actresses Neha and Soha are known to celebrate life's important moments together, from birthdays to dinner parties.

Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan share a Diwali feast

Mumbai: Bollywood besties Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan are in the mood to treat their sweet tooth when they get together ahead of Diwali for a festive feast.

"Diwali is a beautiful festival and every year we celebrate this occasion with our near and dear ones," Soha, 41, told IANS.

Actresses Neha and Soha are known to celebrate life's important moments together, from birthdays to dinner parties.

On Thursday, Soha posted on Instagram a special, nutritious recipe of carrot kheer that she prepared for Neha, who usually avoids too many calories.

"Everyone indulges during Diwali. No one can escape the grandeur of the festival -- be it the celebrations or the feasts. But I like adding a healthy twist to my food during the festival as well," she explained, adding that the dish was prepared using Quaker Oats.

Dressed in ethnic attire, Neha was seen thanking Soha on social media, for letting her indulge without guilt.

"I generally follow a simple diet and fitness regime. I eat a lot of good quality carbohydrates, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. But everyone tends to indulge a bit during the festive time, and it's the same with me. However, I try to make it as healthy as possible," Neha, 39, shared with IANS.

Neha and Soha are mothers to young daughters, which gives Diwali a new meaning to both actresses.

Soha likes to dress up her little one Inaaya, and she says she will explain to her this year what the festival signifies. Neha calls her daughter Mehr a happy baby who loves to see people and celebrations all around.

"This is her first Diwali and I am hoping she enjoys the festive spirit around her," said Neha about Mehr.

 

Tags:
Neha DhupiaSoha Ali KhanDiwali
Next
Story

Working with Amitabh Bachchan on 'Chehre' was surreal: Siddhanth Kapoor

Must Watch

PT17M17S

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Updates on #ResultsOnZee