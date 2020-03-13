Neha Dhupia trolled, accused of being a 'fake feminist'

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia is being trolled severely, after her comment on cheating did not go down well with social media users.

In an episode of the ongoing season of "Roadies Revolution", Neha, who is a gang leader on the show, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl, for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys.

"It's her choice," Neha said to the contestant.

Neha's stand, however, has not gone down well with netizens, with many users calling her a "fake feminist".

"@NehaDhupia who are you to abuse a person like this in your show... Stop playing this woman card everywhere," a user tweeted.

Another one tweeted: "This is what we call fake feminism."