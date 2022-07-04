Neha Dhupia wears crown once again on completing 20 years as 'Miss India'

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia was felicitated by her parents at the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2022 that was held on July 3.

Neha wore the crown again as she completed 20 years of bagging the Miss India crown.

The diva was crowned by her parents and her husband Angad Bedi along with the little munchkins Mehr and Guriq joined them on stage to celebrate the big day.

For the grand finale, Neha opted for a powder pink gown with cape sleeves. Neha was a part of the jury along with Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, and cricketer Mithali Raj, Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and Choreographer Shiamak Davar. Kriti Sanon, Ash Chandler, and Lauren Gottlieb gave power-packed performances at the event while Maniesh Paul hosted it.

The grand night ended with the crowning of Karnataka's Sini Shetty. Sini was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 last night. Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up.

Neha Dhupia was crowned Femina Miss India on July 4, 2002. She became a household name after the glorious victory and entered the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' in 2003. She was last seen in 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.