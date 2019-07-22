close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr hates Monday as much as we do- Pic proof

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia's little munchkin Mehr is not even a year old but already hates Monday just like we do!  

Neha Dhupia&#039;s daughter Mehr hates Monday as much as we do- Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia's little munchkin Mehr is not even a year old but already hates Monday just like we do!  

Neha shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram and captioned the picture, “#mood ... #monday ... @mehrdhupiabedi is feelin it too.” Her 8-month-old baby girl seems to be in deep slumber and does not seem to be in a mood to wake up anytime soon  . 'Go Away Monday' are written over the picture which describes her mood best.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 10, 2018.  In November same year, their daughter Mehr was born. Neha shared an adorable picture of the baby when she completed eight months.

"8 months with our little miss sunshine ... @mehrdhupiabedi, "She wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

The 38-year-old actress is currently seen as a gang leader in the youth-based reality show Roadies Real Heroes", while Angad was last seen on-screen in "Soorma". 

Tags:
Neha DhupiaAngad BediMehr DhupiaRoadies
Next
Story

I've been framed: Koena Mitra on six-month jail term

Must Watch

PT7M47S

Around 100 feared trapped in MTNL building in Mumbai