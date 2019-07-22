Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr hates Monday as much as we do- Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia's little munchkin Mehr is not even a year old but already hates Monday just like we do!

Neha shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram and captioned the picture, “#mood ... #monday ... @mehrdhupiabedi is feelin it too.” Her 8-month-old baby girl seems to be in deep slumber and does not seem to be in a mood to wake up anytime soon . 'Go Away Monday' are written over the picture which describes her mood best.

Check out the picture:

Neha and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 10, 2018. In November same year, their daughter Mehr was born. Neha shared an adorable picture of the baby when she completed eight months.

"8 months with our little miss sunshine ... @mehrdhupiabedi, "She wrote.

The 38-year-old actress is currently seen as a gang leader in the youth-based reality show Roadies Real Heroes", while Angad was last seen on-screen in "Soorma".