Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh get married in Delhi, traditional Anand Karaj ceremony videos throng internet - Watch

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh get married in Delhi, traditional Anand Karaj ceremony videos throng internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh are now man and wife! The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi on October 24, 2020. 

Fans of the couple are extremely happy and have showered them with wishes on social media. So much so, that the videos of their wedding ceremony has gone viral as posted by several fan pages. Take a look: 

Earlier, the duo shared their Haldi and Mehndi pictures on social media. Reportedly a grand reception will take place in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26, 2020. 

Ahead of the wedding, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh also unveiled their much-awaited music video ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. 

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet's relationship rumour first caught fire after they posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. Their video - lip-syncing 'Diamond Da Challa' - went massively viral, after which the wedding rumours sparked. 

Congratulations to the couple!

 

Neha KakkarRohanpreet Singhneha kakkar weddingNeha Kakkar Rohanpreet SinghAnand Karaj ceremonyGurdwara wedding
