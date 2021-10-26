हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's photos from first wedding anniversary are surreal - Check them out

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a dreamy romantic getaway in a houseboat.

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and her musician husband Rohanpreet Singh completed one year of blissful marriage on October 24. The much in love couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a most dreamy, surreal and royal manner. Sharing photos from the celebration with her fans, Neha captioned her post on Instagram, “And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!!Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy..Much love #NehuPreet”.

Check out the stunning photo album from their first wedding celebration:

Rohanpreet also took to Instagram and shared a long post for his ‘most precious person’ and ‘everything’ Neha on their wedding anniversary. “My LIFE in the last one year! Happy Anniversary to Us!! Shukar Some of the most beautiful and ever lasting memories I've got to live with the most precious person and love of my life @nehakakkar  You’re my everything!! Can’t Thank You Enough Sachi Nehu,” wrote the singer.

He further added, “The last one year has been so special for me. The year passed as quickly as a blink of an eye for me. I genuinely can’t believe Ek Saal ho bhi gaya.. All Thanks to you Nehu and Family”. Rohanpreet ended his note by thanking Neha’s family and their fans for all the love.

Neha Kakkar’s brother and musician Tony Kakkar also took to Instagram and shared a sweet note for his sister and brother-in-law. “Wishing you both thousand years of togetherness Happy 1st marriage anniversary,” wrote the singer along with a beautiful photo of himself along with Neha and Rohanpreet from their wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

Neha and Rohanpreet met on the set of a music video and started dating soon after. The two tied the knot in a grand wedding celebration on October 24, 2020.

