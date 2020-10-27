हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's unseen wedding ceremony videos are breaking the internet - Watch

Neha and Rohanpreet rocked Sabyasachi Mukherjee attire for their day wedding rituals and looked simply awe-inspiring in Falguni and Shane Peacock's red hot trousseau for the wedding reception in the night on October 26, 2020.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh&#039;s unseen wedding ceremony videos are breaking the internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in New Delhi on October 24, 2020, with family and close friends in attendance. The much-talked-about the wedding of this year amid pandemic scare kept fans on tenterhooks, looking out for details of #NehuDaVyah.

Neha Kakkar and cute-looking hubby Rohanpreet have been sharing pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony donning different looks. But several fan clubs have posted inside videos of the gala wedding which have gone viral on the internet. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We the #Sabyasachi Couple Loving our own song #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cutest couple  #nehudavyah #nehupreet  @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh . . . ________________________________ [: Follow for best pics] [: Follow for best throwbacks] [: Follow for beautiful videos] [: Follow for amazing edits] [: Follow for best reels] ________________________________ @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar . . . • • • • • • • #nehakakkar #rohanpreetsingh #rohanpreet #nehudiaries #neheart #nehuhappyneheartshappy #nehuzindagihai #nehakakkarsongs #nehakakar #nehakakkarlive #nehearts #nehakakkarfans #Tonykakkar #team_tonykakkar #sonukakkar #weddingoftheyear #weddingdaseason #weloveyou #singing #bollywood #buzz #trending #trendingnow

A post shared by Tony kakkar (@team_tonykakkar) on

Neha and Rohanpreet rocked Sabyasachi Mukherjee attire for their day wedding rituals and looked simply awe-inspiring in Falguni and Shane Peacock's red hot trousseau for the wedding reception in the night on October 26, 2020.

The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi on October 24, 2020. Fans of the couple are extremely happy and have showered them with wishes on social media. 

 

Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet Singhneha kakkar weddingneha kakkar wedding videosViral Videos
Next
Story

Kajal Aggarwal posts happy pic with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on Dussehra, fans make it viral!

  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M41S

Badi Bahas: When will there be 'one country and one law’ in India?