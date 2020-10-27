Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's unseen wedding ceremony videos are breaking the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in New Delhi on October 24, 2020, with family and close friends in attendance. The much-talked-about the wedding of this year amid pandemic scare kept fans on tenterhooks, looking out for details of #NehuDaVyah.

Neha Kakkar and cute-looking hubby Rohanpreet have been sharing pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony donning different looks. But several fan clubs have posted inside videos of the gala wedding which have gone viral on the internet.

Take a look:

Neha and Rohanpreet rocked Sabyasachi Mukherjee attire for their day wedding rituals and looked simply awe-inspiring in Falguni and Shane Peacock's red hot trousseau for the wedding reception in the night on October 26, 2020.

The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi on October 24, 2020. Fans of the couple are extremely happy and have showered them with wishes on social media.