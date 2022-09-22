Singer Neha Kakkar BRUTALLY trolled for her viral Live stage performance video - Watch

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar has several blockbuster songs to her credit. From Kala Chashma to singing Manali Trance song, she has crooned many popular tracks. However, looks like she had a bad day recently when a video from her live performance went viral on social media.

Netizens watched her live video and roasted her like none. Many commented on how more than singing it sounded like she was moaning. Check out the video below:

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Neha Kakkar opened up about trolling. She said, "I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it."

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, 2020, and solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, singer Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya are back as judges on Indian Idol 13.