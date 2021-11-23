Neha Kakkar locks lips with husband Rohanpreet Singh in front of Eiffel Tower, here's how brother Tony Kakkar reacted

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar is currently vacationing in Paris with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Recently, she shared a series of photos from her trip and in one the those pictures, the couple can be seen cozying up and sharing a passionate kiss in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The singer penned a heartfelt caption alongside the pictures, "City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet."

Neha is seen in a red outfit while Rohanpreet is dressed in a white suit. The duo looked ravishing as they steal a kiss with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Taking to the comments section Rohanpreet also expressed his love for lady love, he said, "I Love you the most My Love!!"

Rohanpreet also posted the same pictures and captioned it, “I love you more than people love Eiffel Tower! @nehakakkar."

As expected, Neha Kakkar's Instagram post was bombarded with comments from her fans and friends. Singer and her brother Tony Kakkar also reacted to the photos and commented, "Picture of the year."

Shraddha Arya who recently got married also said, "Awww, followed with red hearts emoticons." Urvashi Rautela also commented on the post.

Actress-model Urvashi Rautela dropped comment in French, she wrote, "Il n'y a qu'un bonheur dans la vie, c’est d’aimer et detre aime (There is only one happiness in life, it is to love and to be loved)."

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October 2020 after a whirlwind romance. They duo often trend online for their pictures and singing videos together.