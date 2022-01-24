Neha Kakkar grooves to Samantha's Oo Antava on the beach - Watch!

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava has been garnering love and appreciation from celebrities and fans all over the world.

The celebs are going gaga over its catchy music and hook steps which have grabbed all the attention.

The recent one to join the league is none other than our very own Neha Kakkar.

Neha shared a glimpse of her performance on the beach in a green dress with sunglasses.

Showing her appreciation for the movie and music, she took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Loved The Movie PUSHPA, Performances and It’s Music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation!

#NehaKakkar

P.S. Watch the full video on my YouTube channel

#ReelItFeelIt…”

She also asked her fans to watch her full dance performance on her YouTube channel.

Neha grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance number Oo Antava and needless to say that it has gone viral on the internet. Her husband was quick to comment on her post and wrote, “My Super Talented Hottie!!”

For the unversed, 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.