Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh wedding: Inside Mehendi pics of bride-to-be!

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh's wedding preparations are in full swing. The sensational singer will be tying the knot with Punjabi heartthrob in New Delhi this weekend and reportedly a grand reception will take place in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, Neha's wedding ceremonies have begun, as pictures of the bride-to-be getting her Mehendi done has gone viral. The famous Mehendi artiste Raju Mehandi took to his Instagram story has posted a few glimpses of the gorgeous Neha getting her henna design done. Take a look here:

The duo has kept details of their impending wedding under wraps.

Neha has reportedly flown to Delhi with family for the wedding, which is expected to take place in a couple of days.

Ahead of the wedding, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh also unveiled their much-awaited music video ‘Nehu Da Vyah’.

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet's relationship rumour first caught fire after they posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. Their video - lip-syncing 'Diamond Da Challa' - went massively viral, after which the wedding rumours sparked.