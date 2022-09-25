Neha Kakkar shares cryptic post amid 'O Sajna' song controversy with Falguni Pathak

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, on Saturday, shared a cryptic note on her social media after facing backlash from singer Falguni Pathak for her recently released song `O Sajna`.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me...makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I`m sorry to inform them that I`m too blessed to have bad days. This God`s child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy."

Neha`s cryptic note came just after she faced a lot of backlashes and trolling on social media for her new song `O Sajna`, an official remake of famous Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak`s song `Maine Payal Hai Chhankai`.

In another story, Neha wrote, "For those who`re so unhappy seeing me HAPPY and SUCCESSFUL. I feel sorry for them. Bechare. Plz keep commenting I won`t even delete them, Coz I Know and Everybody knows what NEHA KAKKAR is."

Falguni, on the other hand, reshared fans` posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha`s version titled `O Sajna`.

In a story shared by Falguni, a fan asked her to file a case against Neha for ruining the song.

As per various media reports, the Gujarati singer reacted to that story and said, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently.

Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of `O Sajna`. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed `O Sajna`.