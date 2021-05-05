Neha Kakkar shares throwback pic with family, says her 'struggle was real'

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's journey from Rishikesh to Mumbai has been a complete roller-coaster ride. She started singing bhajans at jagrans from the age of 4 along with her elder sister Sonu Kakkar. The singer shared her childhood picture on Instagram recently and opened up on her tough days.

Neha Kakkar, along with sister Sonu and brother Tony Kakkar started off singing at an early age as her family reeling under a financial crisis. Neha shared a throwback photo of herself singing at a jagran as a young child. Her brother, singer-composer Tony Kakkar can also be seen along with their father in the frame.

Sharing her real struggle story, she wrote, "You can clearly see here how small/ little I was when I started singing! And not just me, you can see Tony Kakkar bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them," she wrote, tagging Tony. Sharing the troubles her family faced in the past, she wrote, "They say these days na the 'struggle is real'... Well in our case it actually is real! We Kakkar's are a proud family!"

She also shared a photo of the man who gave her this precious picture of her childhood. Though she did not name him in the picture and wrote, "Btw.. when you swipe right, you'll see the current picture of mine with a beautiful man. He's the one who handed us over this most beautiful picture of my life. Thank you, sir. Aapne yeh most precious picture humein deke mujhe aur bhi zyada mehnat karne ki shakti de di (You have inspired me to work harder by presenting me with this photo). Jai Mata Di!"

At 16, Neha Kakkar participated in Indian Idol season 2, although she couldn’t get through winning the trophy, she won the hearts and that was the turning point of her life.

Some of the most famous songs of Neha are- Mahi Ve, London Thumakda, and Coca Cola to name a few.