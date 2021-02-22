Neha Kakkar sizzles in a black shimmery saree

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar raised the mercury levels in a black shimmery saree. The 'Mile Ho Tum' song hitmaker shared a beautiful video of herself swaying in a black saree. In the background, we can hear 'Matlabi Yariyan' song, which is sung by Neha. Her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, dropped a loving comment on the post. "Blessed Voice, Pure Soul, Beautiful Girl, Many More Good Qualities and Soooo Talented You Are!! God Bless You My Queen," read Rohanpreet's comment.

The talented singer enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and has more than 52 million followers. Neha married Rohanpreet in October 2020 and keeps on posting beautiful photos with her husband.

On Valentine's Day this year, Rohanpreet got a tattoo which read, 'Nehu's Man' to express his love for his lady love. Neha took to Instagram to share this news in an adorable post on the Valentine's Day. "My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? (So much love, baby? I asked him baby it would have been painful) He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!!Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts," read Neha's post.

Neha Kakkar is currently judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 8, which airs on Sony TV.