Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Glam Up In Sexy Black Outfits, Avneet Kaur Raises Temperatures At GQ Event - SEE PICS

New Delhi: The Sharma sisters - Neha and Aisha slayed at the recently held GQxArrow1851 - The Runway event in Mumbai. The sensational siblings turned up the heat wearing sexy black outfits. Neha rocked her backless bodycon dress with a plunging neckline while Aisha glammed up in a baggy pants with cut-out lacy bodyduit.

Other celebs were also spotted at the fashion event. Actress Avneet Kaur turned heads in a black tube corset dress. The star attraction of the event remained desi Greek god - Hrithik Roshan, who looked suave in a blue summer blazer and matching pants paired with black shades and white shirt.

Singer Arjun Kanungo was seen with wife Carla Dennis, actor Mihir Ahuja, Palak Tiwari and Bhuvan Bam were also papped at the event.

On the work front, Neha Sharma was last seen in 36 Days - a show which is directed by Vishal Furia, and is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show '35 Days', originally produced by Boom Cymru for S4C and distributed by ITV Studios.

The show also stars Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikr, Shernaz Patel, Faisal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai. The show is set to stream on Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, her sister Aisha Sharma was first seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Ik Vaari music video. The superfit Sharma sisters often get papped outside the gym, doling out major fitness goals to fans.