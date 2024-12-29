Neha Sharma Dating Croatian Footballer Petar Sliskovic, Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand, Watch Video

The stunning Neha Sharma continues to captivate her massive social media following with her regular posts of pictures and videos. Known for sharing most of her content with her sister, Aisha Sharma, fans have often speculated about Neha's relationship status. To put an end to the ongoing rumors, the Tum Bin 2 actress has finally revealed her boyfriend.

Neha recently shared the news when she and her boyfriend were spotted walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Mumbai, caught by the paparazzi.

The photos and videos clearly show the couple's affection, confirming their relationship. So, without further delay, Neha’s boyfriend is revealed to be none other than footballer Petar Sliskovic.

