Neha Sharma learnt about her morphed photo from the ‘murmurs’ on Illegal set, says was ‘traumatized’

New Delhi: Actress Neha Sharma opened up about the ordeal of having her photo morphed and circulated in 2018. The ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ actress shared that she was ‘traumatized’ because of it. Neha revealed that she got to know about it on the sets of her web series Illegal when people started behaving weird with her and there were ‘murmurs’ going on.

In 2018, a selfie posted the actress online was doctored to add a sex toy in the background.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Neha shared, “Initially, I was traumatised. I was like, ‘Dude, this is crazy.’ This kind of morphing and all is not good. I was obviously younger, so I was really brainf***ed at that point. I was like, ‘Why me and why this? Why would someone do this? Why are you so vella (jobless) to come up with this shit?’”

Neha also shared how there were ‘murmurs’ on the sets of Illegal. “I didn’t realise about the picture. I came on set and everybody is being a little weird and strange. They were like, not talking, they were all discussing, murmurs were happening. And I am like, ‘What is happening? Why is everybody behaving weird?’ I think eventually, someone came up to me and said, ‘Neha, there is this picture of you that is being viral’, and I am like, ‘What picture?’ Then I saw it and I am like (opens mouth in shock), ‘Wow, very creative, whoever did that.’ I was upset in the beginning but then I was like, ‘It’s okay, I know what the truth is and I really don’t need those things to satisfy me.’”

After the controversy back in the day, Neha tweeted the original photo that had been morphed. “It’s sad how misogynistic people can be...stop morphing pics and getting cheap thrills out of it...this is the original pic…”, wrote the actress.

It’s sad how misogynistic people can be..stop morphing pics and get cheap thrills out of it..this is the original pic.. pic.twitter.com/fmTqxtllYg — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) June 22, 2018

On the work front, Neha will next be seen in the film ‘Aafat e Ishq’ which will release on Zee 5 on October 29.