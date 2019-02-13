Nehha Pendse's workout video is the fitness motivation you need today—Watch

New Delhi: Actress Nehha Pendse, who appeared in a popular reality show, is quite active on social media. Neha was one of the most-loved contestants of a popular reality show and won many hearts during her stint. During the show, her fashion choices stood out and fans loved watching her all dressed up during the weekend special episodes.

The show is over but Nehha continues to receive her fans' admiration and support. The actress has over a million followers on Instagram and often shares pics and videos to keep her fanbase updated.

In the Wednesday motivation spirit, here is taking a look at the actress's workout video that will inspire you to hit the gym right away!

Check out the post here:

The caption says, “Some partner work with @pradeepbhatia .. so, these are super tough hold and stretches... right state of mind, abeyance, submission and trust is the key.. #beastmode #resilience #andthenwestretch”

Apart from her television stint, Pendse has acted in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She has been a part of Bollywood films such as Devdas, Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin etc.

She first garnered attention for her role in the television show “May I Come In Madam?''.