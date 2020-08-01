हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Netflix

Netflix asks who would you hire if detective Sherlock Holmes refuses your case? Netizens give epic response

Netizens named local Indian heroes to Lucifer Morningstar, the Los Angeles-based devil in disguise played by Tom Ellis, who solves cases just for the affection towards Detective Chloe Decker, an LAPD official played by Lauren German. 

Netflix asks who would you hire if detective Sherlock Holmes refuses your case? Netizens give epic response

New Delhi: Internet is a buzzing place and OTT giant Netflix has a solid grip on social media. Their Twitter/Instagram posts are not only interesting but also interactive, keeping viewers glued to the medium even while surfing. 

Recently, Netflix India tweeted: If you had to hire a detective, who would you approach after Sherlock refuses to take your case? And the response which it got from netizens is totally worth a dekko. 

Netizens named local Indian heroes to Lucifer Morningstar, the Los Angeles-based devil in disguise played by Tom Ellis, who solves cases just for the affection towards Detective Chloe Decker, an LAPD official played by Lauren German. 

Another name widely shared was that of Doctor Watson, who is Sherlock Holmes’ assistant and more importantly, his only friend. Interestingly, this character too was introduced along with Sherlock by Sir Doyle in ‘A Study in Scarlet’ itself.

Some even remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the detective Byomkesh Bakshy Dibakar Banerjee-directed 2015 film.

Amid these popular names, there appeared a few remarkable Indian detective characters, who might not have made it to the silver screen yet but have certainly created a niche for themselves. One such name happens to be that of Detective Boomrah, whose stories published under Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, are immensely popular on YouTube and Facebook. Just days before Netflix posted the query, the creators of the character had launched Boomrah’s first look as well.

 

Tags:
NetflixNetflix IndiaSherlock HolmesSudhanshu RaiDetective BoomrahDetective
Next
Story

Rhea Chakraborty practised black magic, Sushant Singh Rajput was a strong person who can't commit suicide: Actor's office boy Ram
  • 16,95,988Confirmed
  • 36,511Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Made in India campaign launched by Zee News touched 1 crore missed calls