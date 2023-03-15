topStoriesenglish2583896
Netflix India Announces Season 3 Of Delhi Crime, Mismatched & More!

Netflix India announced the season 3 of popular shows like Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Mismatched, among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai: If you like binge-watching OTT films and shows, then there`s good news for you. Netflix has announced the third seasons of some of its top-rated Hindi originals. `Delhi Crime`, `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives`, `Kota Factory`, `Mismatched`, and `She` will return for season 3. Except for Kota Factory, all the other series had their second season`s premiere in 2022. Announcing the third part of their shows, Netflix India took to Twitter and wrote, "It`s time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season! A whole lot of twists, crime, drama and shway shway is coming our way." 

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli, the stars of Mismatched, also shared the good news with their fans. "We weren`t ready to say goodbye yet, so we`re coming back for you! #MismatchedS03," Rohit wrote on Instagram. 

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana Nipun Dharmadhikari, ‘Mismatched’ follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her. Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade also featured in the first and second seasons of Mismatched. Actress Shefali Shah also expressed happiness as `Delhi Crime` is expanding its universe. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

"Madam sir is coming back with Delhi Crime Season 3..only on @netflix_in," she wrote on Instagram. The first season of Delhi crime is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape. The cast of the web show comprised Shefali Shah playing the lead as Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi. It also starred Abhilasha Singh, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and others in key roles. 

Speaking of `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives`, it depicts the lives of star wives: Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni). The first season, which came out in 2020, also had guest appearances from prominent names from Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Sussanne Khan.  

