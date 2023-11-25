New Delhi: Get ready for an intense rollercoaster ride as director Devashish Makhija's latest survival thriller, 'Joram,' unveils its gripping trailer. Featuring the powerhouse performer Manoj Bajpayee alongside Tannishtha Chatterjee, the movie has netizens on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating a heart-pounding man-on-the-run drama.

The excitement for 'Joram' is palpable, and fans can't help but express their anticipation on social media. The Zee Studios official page, where the trailer dropped, is buzzing with fans pouring in their praises and expectations for what could be the thriller of the year.

Comments from netizens flood the trailer page, and here's what they're saying, “Seems to be a very promising story. A definite watch” Another fan commented saying, “Brilliant performance by Manoj Bajpayee. One more gem from Mr. Makhija” Fans also said, “definitely going to watch this movie” and “The world needs movies like these and they need are support”.

Adding to the intrigue, Manoj Bajpayee steps into a never-seen-before rugged avatar, a departure from his usual roles. What sets this apart is the gripping imagery of Bajpayee with a baby strapped to him, introducing an unexpected layer to the narrative.

As the trailer continues to captivate audiences, 'Joram' stands poised to become a defining thriller of the year. Netizens, ever vocal and discerning, have given their vote of confidence to this cinematic venture, and the collective buzz online ensures that 'Joram' is a film to watch out for. Joram releasing in theatres on 8th December.

Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing mastery of Abhro Banerjee. The soul-stirring music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde. A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, ‘Joram’ is set to become a cinematic milestone, eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike and is set to release on 8th December.