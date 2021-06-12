हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Netizens demand boycott of Kareena Kapoor Khan over reports of her charging Rs 12 cr fee for playing Sita!

#BoycottKareenaKhan became a top trend on Twitter. Fuming netizens tried trolling the actress with a few extreme tweets: 

Netizens demand boycott of Kareena Kapoor Khan over reports of her charging Rs 12 cr fee for playing Sita!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan trended high on Twitter but not for any pleasant news. This time the star found herself in trouble after reports alleging her charging a whopping Rs 12 crore fee for playing Sita on-screen hit online. 

#BoycottKareenaKhan became a top trend on Twitter. Fuming netizens tried trolling the actress with a few extreme tweets: 

A few days back, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Kareena increased her fee for a period drama in which she was offered Sita's role. The report stated that Alaukik Desai's film is about re-telling epic Ramayan from Sita's point of view and Kareena Kapoor is the first choice of the filmmaker. 

Quoting a source, the report mentions that although Bebo charges somewhere around Rs 6 to 8 crore, for this period drama, she charged a whopping 12 crore. However, this is because the movie demands at least 8 to 10 months of prep work and shooting. 

Bebo has Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta's film in the pipeline which will be shot first. Only after these two projects, the period drama on Sita will begin as it requires much time. 

However, no official statement has been made by the makers or the actress as yet. 

