New Delhi: The first-look poster of Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion', starring Kartik Aaryan, has caught everyone's attention. Netizens are already saying, 'Congratulations on the first national award'.

Excitement is building for Kartik Aaryan's unprecedented transformation in his upcoming film. Touted as one of the year's biggest releases, the film's first-look poster has made a significant impact. Featuring Kartik in a langot, the unique and bold poster has captivated audiences, with everyone raving about his daring new look.

The film draws inspiration from the remarkable life of Murlikant Petkar, India's pioneer Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

Netizens are heaping praise on Kartik Aaryan for his confident demeanor, effortless charm, and seamless portrayal of his character. Since the poster’s unveiling, it has caused a sensation on social media, fueling excitement for its cinematic debut on June 14th, 2024.

Here’s a glimpse of netizen’s reaction to the Chandu Champion poster:

A social media user wrote,

Congratulations for the first national award ______ #kartikaryan #chanduchampion — Mohd. Shoyab Khan (@mohammadan_786) May 15, 2024

Another user praised Kartik Aaryan's unreal transformation and wrote,

Oh woah! Karthik Aryan is gonna rule this summer & for many summers. What a transformation. This man takes his day job more seriously than most. Win that race K @TheAaryanKartik & get set for a #KabirKhan film. Can't wait for #ChanduChampion 14 June @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/QESOKIGCni May 15, 2024

One user lauded Kartik's commitment and unreal tranformation

Following up on the same another user wrote,

nischit roop se #Chanduchampion blockbuster sabit hone wala hai.__



nishchit roop se ek bar fir se #Chanduchampion Box office per sare record Tod denge.__@TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/2yjXR8w8f7 May 15, 2024

Kartik Aaryan's bare-bodied appearance came as a striking surprise. The debut poster has heightened anticipation for the film, promising an exceptional performance. The film is slated for a June 14, 2024 release, poised to make a lasting impact on the global audience.

Meanwhile, in addition to 'Chandu Champion', The actor is set to portray the role of Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on this Diwali 2024.