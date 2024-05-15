Advertisement
KARTIK ARYAN

Netizens Praise First Look Poster Of Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion', Predicting National Award

Chandu Champion poster reveals Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping ripped physique, Netizens react to the first look 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2024, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Netizens Praise First Look Poster Of Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion', Predicting National Award Chandu Champion will hit theaters on June 14th, 2024 (Image : @KartikAryan/Instagram )

New Delhi: The first-look poster of Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion', starring Kartik Aaryan, has caught everyone's attention. Netizens are already saying, 'Congratulations on the first national award'.

Excitement is building for Kartik Aaryan's unprecedented transformation in his upcoming film. Touted as one of the year's biggest releases, the film's first-look poster has made a significant impact. Featuring Kartik in a langot, the unique and bold poster has captivated audiences, with everyone raving about his daring new look. 

The film draws inspiration from the remarkable life of Murlikant Petkar, India's pioneer Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

Netizens are heaping praise on Kartik Aaryan for his confident demeanor, effortless charm, and seamless portrayal of his character. Since the poster’s unveiling, it has caused a sensation on social media, fueling excitement for its cinematic debut on June 14th, 2024. 

Here’s a glimpse of netizen’s reaction to the Chandu Champion poster:

A social media user wrote,

Another user praised Kartik Aaryan's unreal transformation and wrote,

One user lauded Kartik's commitment and unreal tranformation 

Following up on the same another user wrote,

 

 

