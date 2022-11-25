Netizens shower love for Kriti Sanon's amazing performance in 'Bhediya,' check out Twitter reactions

New Delhi: After a long wait, Kriti Sanon's much-awaited film Bhediya has finally been released in the theaters and has started to make noise all over the internet.

Her fans are truly surprised to see her as an amazing character in the film and on top of that, the way her character brought a never expected twist to the film has stunned the audience to the next level.

Kriti's character in Bhediya is of great significance in the film and having her seen unfolding yet another interesting character with her sheer caliber as an actor, has started a whole new conversation on social media.

Her fans are constantly dropping their love for her while writing:

#kritisanon you are in #Bhediya.....gave me yet another reason to fall in love with you — (@BechainLakhnawi) November 25, 2022

@kritisanon biggest twist of the year — tika (@SankiAurat_) November 25, 2022

#KritiSanon your calibre as an actor in #Bhediya is truly phenomenal love youuuuu and dreaming to wish soon in reall — (@vidrohi__2) November 25, 2022

#KritiSanon you have added a great significance with your character — Veer (@Veeransh__) November 25, 2022

With Bhediya now released, Kriti also recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts a strong lineup of films which include, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew.