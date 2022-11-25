topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
BHEDIYA

Netizens shower love for Kriti Sanon's amazing performance in 'Bhediya,' check out Twitter reactions

Kriti's fans are truly surprised to see her in an amazing character in the film and on top of that, the way her character brought a never expected twist to the film has stunned the audience to the next level. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • After a long wait, Kriti Sanon's much-awaited film Bhediya has finally been released in the theaters and has started to make noise all over the internet.
  • Her fans are truly surprised to see her in an amazing character in the film and on top of that, the way her character brought a never expected twist to the film has stunned the audience to the next level.

Trending Photos

Netizens shower love for Kriti Sanon's amazing performance in 'Bhediya,' check out Twitter reactions

New Delhi: After a long wait, Kriti Sanon's much-awaited film Bhediya has finally been released in the theaters and has started to make noise all over the internet. 

Her fans are truly surprised to see her as an amazing character in the film and on top of that, the way her character brought a never expected twist to the film has stunned the audience to the next level. 

Kriti's character in Bhediya is of great significance in the film and having her seen unfolding yet another interesting character with her sheer caliber as an actor, has started a whole new conversation on social media. 

Her fans are constantly dropping their love for her while writing:

 

 

 

 

With Bhediya now released, Kriti also recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts a strong lineup of films which include, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America