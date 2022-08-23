Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is trending on Twitter and it's not for the right reason. Netizens have taken offence against Alia`s recent statement and have started trending the boycott hashtag on Twitter once again. Reportedly, Alia, in an interview, said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra'. A Twitter user wrote, "#Bollywood seems to be losing its mind because of #BoycottBollywood trend. As you wish dear @aliaa08". Another user wrote, "Inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan, now Alia Bhatt says, "I can't keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me" So you know what should we do next with her upcoming movie, Brahmastra, right? RT to amplify & reach everyone's TL & all WhatsApp groups." “Don’t like me, don’t watch my movie` -Alia Butt The audacity of this nepo seed! Challenge accepted!!! #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood" wrote another.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor’s old interview surfaced on social media right ahead of the release of her film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which made people furious. In the video, Kareena echoed similar sentiments as Alia and that led to the ‘boycott’ trend on Twitter, eventually contributing to the poor performance of the film at the box office.The boycott trend has gained mass momentum in recent times, with many actors and their films being at the receiving end.

Talking about ‘Brahmastra’, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial. The first film in a trilogy that will form Bollywood`s own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, ‘Brahmastra’ took five years to produce. The film will release in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.