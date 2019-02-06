हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malaika Arora

Never felt objectified while doing special numbers: Malaika Arora

Malaika expressed her views while interacting with the media at the launch of Sophie Choudry's new single "Ajj naiyo sawna" on Tuesday here.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress-model Malaika Arora says she never felt objectified while doing special numbers in Bollywood.

From "Chaiyya chaiyya", "Maahi ve", "Kaal dhamaal", "Munni badnaam hui" to "Anarkali disco chali", Malaika has done several special numbers for Bollywood projects. 

"I have always said that we shouldn't tag them or label them as item songs. I have done so many songs and one thing that I would like to share is that I never felt objectified in any of the songs," Malaika said. 

"I have done all the songs willingly. I have done the songs knowing what the situation is. But if anybody does feel objectified with the songs then it is important for them to come forward and speak. But personally speaking, I loved the experience of doing all the songs," she added. 

Adding to Malaika's statement, Sophie said: "I also don't want to call them 'item numbers' because it reduces their importance... The special song is made on grand scale and it is there to promote the film... Great music and dancing is a huge part of Bollywood culture, so we should consider it as a special song and celebrate it."

 

