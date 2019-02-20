हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Armaan Malik

Never use Armaan as my go-to singer: Amaal Mallik

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who often collaborates with his brother Armaan Malik, says he has no room for brotherhood over music.

Never use Armaan as my go-to singer: Amaal Mallik

Mumbai: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who often collaborates with his brother Armaan Malik, says he has no room for brotherhood over music.

"People at times say that my songs are hit because it is sung by Armaan. I never use him as my go-to singer. I only collaborate with him if the song is right," Amaal told IANS.

"Honestly speaking, I am very hardcore when it comes to my music because at the end of the day the song that I am creating will remain forever. But yes, the only advantage I have is, he is my brother and since we have grown up together, I know exactly how I can bring out his best emotions when he delivers a rendition. And he also sees how I make the song," explained the composer.

Recounting an incident, Amaal said: "In 2015, I composed the single `Chal wahan jaate hain`, which was picturised on Tiger Shroff and Kriti(Sanon). Though Armaan sang the scratch version of the song, I removed his voice in the final recording and Arjit Singh sung it. That time, Armaan`s voice wasn`t mature enough to hold the song.

"Now he is 23 years old and has gained a certain maturity, a depth that we all love about his voice. So I collaborate with him much more. But my brotherhood does not come before my music."

Together, Armaan and Amaal - the singer and composer duo - have delivered some popular songs like "Bol do na zara", "Sau aasmaan", "Buddhu sa mann" and "Main rahoon ya na rahoon". 

Tags:
Armaan MalikAmaal MallikBol Do Na Zara
Next
Story

Harvey Weinstein issues 'strange' denial to Gwyneth Paltrow's story

Must Watch

PT13M4S

PM Narendra Modi & Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman issue a joint statement in Delhi.