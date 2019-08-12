Never wanted to become an actress: Kriti Kharbanda

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who is quite busy with upcoming films including "Housefull 4", "Paagalpanti", "Chehre", and the Tamil film "Vaan", says she never wanted to become an actress.

"I never wanted to become an actress, rather I wanted to get married and have kids. So, when it comes to working in Bollywood or in the South, I do not choose films based on language. When I started working over there, I did not look at the south Indian film industry as a stepping stone to Bollywood. Even now, when I am acting in a Tamil film, or a multistarrer Bollywood film, I am doing it with no difference," Kriti told IANS.

Earlier she has appeared in Bollywood films like "Guest Iin London", "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana", "Karwaan", and "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se". She gained popularity as an actress in the south Indian film industry with films like "Googly", "Super Ranga", "Bruce Lee: The Fighter".

Apart from appearing in films, she has become a favourite face on magazine covers for her style statement.

Asked how she defines style, Kriti said: "My style statement is an outcome of years of experiment, mistakes and collaborating with stylists. Over the year I have realised I tend to opt for comfort over trend. When we wear anything, whether it is a dress, a pair of shoes or jewellery, we are not always comfortable with the latest trend. If we want to look trendy, we have to find comfort and feel confident in what we wear."

"Having said that, one should not highlight everything too much as it looks like, you are overdressed," added the actress on the sideline of the launch of the wedding collection of Charles & Keith shoes and bags in India.