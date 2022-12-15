New bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee wins post-wedding ring game with husband Shahnawaz Shaikh, watch video

NEW DELHI: After much hearsay, popular television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally revealed that she and her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh have tied the knot. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai and, the actress plans to host a reception shortly to officially introduce her husband to everyone. Her wedding came as a surprise to everyone as the actress never gave a hint about it.

On Wednesday, Devoleena dropped a series of photos from her wedding celebrations on social media. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is seen in a red saree with pearl embroidery on it. She has accessorised her look with statement jewellery. In the latest video, Devoleena and Shahnawaz are seen participating in the post-wedding rituals and giving a close competition to each other. At the end, Devoleena, who is seen with sindoor on her forehead, gets the ring and wins the game.

In another post shared by Devoleena’s co-star Bhavini Purohit’s husband, the newlywed couple is seen having a happy moment with the latter and her hubby.

Several friends from the industry wished the couple and flooded the comment section.

Helly Shah commented, "Wowww Congratulationssss Devoo. Blessings and wishes for you both."

Divya Agarwal wrote, "Congratulations baby."

Jay Bhanushali wrote, "Congratulations Devoleena."

Earlier, Devoleena dropped many pictures on her Instagram stories offering a sneak peek of her bridal look. Check out the posts below:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz went for a registrar marriage on December 14 and had a low-key wedding ceremony in Lonavala. The private celebration was attended by Devoleena’s co-actors and friends, Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit, along with some close family members. The two were in a relationship for some time.