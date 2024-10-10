New Mom Deepika Padukone Talks About Battling Sleep Deprivation And Burn Out, Says Her Decision Making Is Getting Affected

Mumbai: Motherhood is not easy but it is the most joyful journey for any woman who embraces motherhood. Deepika Padukone who welcomed her baby girl on September 8, 2024, recently spoke about the sleep deprivation that every mother usually goes through and one can relate to the Singham Again actress. During her Live Love Laugh Lecture series, Deepika spoke about how she is sleep-deprived and always burned out, which also affects her decision-making.

The actress in brief speaks about burnout feelings that she has been going through," When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven't slept enough or practice my self-care rituals...I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent".

Deepika even mentioned how one should embrace pain, and anger and feel normal about these emotions and take learning's from it," It's absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions and learning from that. The larger picture is how you deal with that criticism and how you use it positively and work on yourself. You will have to put in the work and be patient."

Deepika is enjoying her motherhood phase and her fans are eagerly waiting for one glimpse of the actress. The trailer of Singham Again has got fans excited as she was in Lady Singham avatar and cannot wait to watch her as a female cop in Rohit Shetty's directorial.