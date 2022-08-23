New mom Sonam Kapoor feels young even at 37, says, ‘I’ve got my dad’s genes’

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor recently gave birth to a baby boy. As soon as the family announced the birth of the child, Vogue magazine unveiled their September issue which features a pregnant Sonam Kapoor. In an excerpt from the interview with journalist Faye D’souza, Sonam talked about how people keep telling pregnant women to do this and that at 31 or 32. However, she said that she still feels very young as she has got her dad’s genes.

“Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32. They tell you don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t get gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia. I was like, “Wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s genes. It’ll be fine,” she said. The actress also talked about the challenges of embracing motherhood at an advanced age and how tough her first trimester was.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on 20th August 2022. Friends from the industry and their fans sent wishes as soon as the news came out. Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor shared a note expressing the joy and delight of the entire family. “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th August, the arrival of the newest member of our family, Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel,” the note read.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor’ opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Post that, she did a cameo in ‘AkvsAk’ starring her father Anil Kapoor in the lead along with director Anurag Kashyap. She has also completed the shooting of her upcoming unreleased film ‘Blind’.