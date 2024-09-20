Mumbai: New mommy in town Deepika Padukone has been making headlines for purchasing a lavish house worth rupees 17.8 crore in Mumbai. The Kalki actress has reportedly purchased a brand new house in Mumbai interestingly beside her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani's house. Several reports have been doing the rounds of the actress buying one more lavish house.

As per reports Deepika has purchased under the name of the company that is also co-owned by her father Prakash Padukone. Deepika Padukone's mother-in-law Anuj Bhavani has leased out her apartment to her daughter Ritika and son-in-law Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani reportedly.

Deepika and Ranveer are even the first power couple to build a lavish bungalow near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and soon they will be shifting in that super lavish abode with their daughter reportedly.

Deepika welcomed her baby girl on September 8 and right now the actress is embracing motherhood and is enjoying this phase to the fullest. She even updated her Instagram bio that read, 'Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat. The actress bought her little one home and will follow the no-photo policy. There were several reports too that claimed she will not keep a nanny for her daughter and will do the upbringing by herself.

On the professional front, Deepika has fulfilled all her commitments, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.