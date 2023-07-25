New Mommy Dipika Kakar Dances With Newborn Son Ruhaan In Adorable Video, Shares Glimpses From Bedroom

New Delhi: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. The couple recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy on June 21. As shared by the actor, it was a premature delivery but there was 'nothing to worry about'. The actor had shared previously that the little one is recovering in the NICU. For now, the couple is enjoying every bit of parenthood journey with their little prince, Ruhaan.

Shoaib has dropped another beautiful video featuring the mother-son duo and it has gone viral on social media. The video shows Dipika holding her son in her arms and adorably dancing to a song in their bedroom. She was dressed comfortably in a yellow printed kurta and white dupatta.





The actress had recently shared a first-ever picture with her little munchkin and it was nothing but adorable. n the photo, Shoaib was holding his baby boy, Ruhaan in his arms while Dipika held his tiny hands and gave a peck on it. The doting parents looked madly in love with their little bundle of joy. Alongside it, Dipika expressed gratitude towards her fans for praying for her baby. She wrote, "RUHAAN. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers."

Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote on Instagram Story.

The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress had previously shared that she had suffered from miscarriage last year and the news shook social media. While talking to ETimes, Dipika revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the sixth week of her pregnancy last February. She said, "Because of that we were a bit scared this time and I am sure all of you would understand that. It’s not just us, many go through this." Shoaib even said that while the world spoke about her weight gain last year, her health deteriorated because of the miscarriage and it was really hard on them.

Having worked together on popular TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka', Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage.

The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023. Shoaib took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one."