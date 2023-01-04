topStoriesenglish
New mommy Sonam Kapoor sells off her plush Mumbai house for a whopping Rs 32 cr: Report

Sonam Kapoor and businessman hubby Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and new mommy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has reportedly sold off her plush Mumbai apartment for a whopping Rs 32.5 crore. The actress had purchased this property back in June 2015. According to Money Control, the luxury house near Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has four car parking slots and the built-up area of the flat is 5,533 sq. ft. 

As per Times of India report, in the documents accessed by Squarefeatindia, Sonam's property was sold off last week for Rs 32.5 crore. Varun Singh, Founder Squarefeatindia told TOI, "The building in which Sonam sold the house is located on the Central Business District of BKC, a sought after place."

A stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore was paid for the transaction, reportedly and the buyer is SMF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonam Kapoor and businessman hubby Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20 last year. The couple got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony held at her aunt's residence in Mumbai. Theirs was a big fat Bollywood wedding attended by the almost entire film industry. 

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. 

