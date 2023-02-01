topStoriesenglish2568417
SARA ALI KHAN

‘New Month, New Film?’: Sara Ali Khan Teases Fans With New Post!

Sara Ali Khan posted a new picture on Instagram in which she could be seen hinting about starting a new film in the month of February.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: One of the most promising actresses in the younger generation, Sara Ali Khan is now gearing up for a new film. Having wrapped up 3 films in 2022, Sara is on go mode it seems since the year started. Recently, director Homi Adajania took to his Instagram to take a picture of Sara hinting about starting a new film with the actress and Sara also reposted the same on her social media while writing -  

"New month, New film? Work in progress."  

Sara, owning to her massive social media popularity and her witty and real personality has made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience. Moreover, her amazing screen presence has also gained her great respect from her fans making her the most promising actress of this era.  

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' among other projects which are yet to be announced. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. 

