Preity Zinta

New mum Preity Zinta shares glimpse of one of the twin babies, celeb friends love her 'mommy vibes'!

Earlier in November last year, Preity Zinta announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have turned parents to twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy. 

New mum Preity Zinta shares glimpse of one of twin babies, celeb friends love her &#039;mommy vibes&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Preity Zinta took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of cradling her baby twin. Without revealing the face of her child, the dimpled beauty wrote: 'Mommy Vibes' in her caption. 

Many of her celeb friends including Seema Khan, Dia Mirza, model Ujjwala Raut among others dropped their lovely comments. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

'

Earlier in November last year, Preity Zinta announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have turned parents to twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy. 

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Gene Goodenough is a Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

The actress is an avid social media user and often shares her updates through Twitter or Instagram. 

The 46-year-old actress moved to Los Angeles following the marriage and often visits the country. She was last seen in the 2018 releases Welcome to New York and Bhaiaji Superhit. 

Reportedly, Preity Zinta will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

 

