Mumbai: Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in abundance for Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they welcomed a baby girl on September 8. Anushka Sharma joined the list to wish the new parents in town.

Taking to the Instagram story on Sunday, Anushka re-shared DeepVeer's post and wrote, "Congratulations @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents to a baby girl. 'DeepVeer' officially confirmed the news with their fans with a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024," the picture read. After this good news, 'DeepVeer' fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section.

On Saturday, several photos and videos of Deepika went viral on social media as she made her way to the hospital.

Before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday evening.

The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. They were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Recently, the couple treated fans with their stunning maternity shoot. In the joint post shared on Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram handles, the couple captioned it with ward off evil eye, heart, and infinity emojis. In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing baby bump.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.