New parents Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai bring home baby boy, share adorable FIRST pic!

New Delhi: Actor couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy on Friday (August 27) and took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with their newborn. In the picture, the happy parents can be seen cuddling with their precious newborn, overjoyed with happiness.

The actress captioned the picture saying, "27.08.21 welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy."

Check out the heart-melting picture of their baby boy:

Many of their colleagues in the entertainment industry took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on becoming 'Mummy and Papa' as TV star Shweta Tiwari put it.

The duo got married on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai. The couple shot to fame after they participated together in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. Their fans lovingly call them 'SuKish' and the hashtag '#SuKishKiShaadi' was a popular trend back during their wedding.

The couple dated for about six long years before they got married.

Kishwer has been actively working in television for more than two decades. She has worked in several popular shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kutumb', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayaamat', 'Hatim', 'Khichdi' to name a few.

Suyyash, meanwhile, besides acting is also a singer and has cut several music videos.