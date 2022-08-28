New parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja create special artwork for baby boy

New Delhi: New mom Sonam Kapoor is busy embracing motherhood these days. The actor gave birth to a baby boy on 20th August and took the internet by storm as she broke the news with husband Anand Ahuja. Now, the actress has created a special artwork for the baby boy by artist Rithika Merchant.

Sharing a long caption on Instagram, the actress wrote about the importance and history of the art piece. “For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it.

In this Art piece Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively.

Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood. They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions.”

Continuing it further, she wrote, “Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the “life-giving mother”, the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor’ opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Post that, she did a cameo in ‘AkvsAk’ starring her father Anil Kapoor in the lead along with director Anurag Kashyap. She has also completed the shooting of her upcoming unreleased film ‘Blind’.