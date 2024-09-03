Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2787479https://zeenews.india.com/people/new-update-on-anurag-kashyaps-highly-anticipated-project-indrajith-sukumaran-wraps-up-shoot-heads-back-to-chennai-2787479.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ANURAG KASHYAP

New Update on Anurag Kashyap's Highly Anticipated Project: Indrajith Sukumaran Wraps Up Shoot, Heads Back to Chennai

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming project has been shrouded in mystery, sparking much buzz and speculation. Now, there's an exciting new update that has piqued even more curiosity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Update on Anurag Kashyap's Highly Anticipated Project: Indrajith Sukumaran Wraps Up Shoot, Heads Back to Chennai Pic Credit: Instagram (@Anurag Kashyap, Indrajith Sukumaran)

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding Anurag Kashyap's upcoming project, but details have been kept tightly under wraps. However, we've now received an exciting update. 

Indrajith Sukumaran, the talented actor and brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport after completing his shoot for Kashyap's mysterious new film. His departure from the set has only added to the intrigue surrounding the project. 

According to sources, "Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film revolves around a subject that has been kept secret for a long time. The script is surrounded by a lot of secrecy, and Indrajith Sukumaran’s involvement adds another layer of excitement."  

Although much hasn't been disclosed about the project, this update certainly heightens the anticipation. Indrajith, who is predominantly known for his work in Malayalam cinema, teaming up with Bollywood's Anurag Kashyap is an intriguing collaboration that has everyone curious about what they’ll bring to the screen. This news only intensifies fans’ eagerness to learn more about the film. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?