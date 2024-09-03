There's been a lot of buzz surrounding Anurag Kashyap's upcoming project, but details have been kept tightly under wraps. However, we've now received an exciting update.

Indrajith Sukumaran, the talented actor and brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport after completing his shoot for Kashyap's mysterious new film. His departure from the set has only added to the intrigue surrounding the project.

According to sources, "Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film revolves around a subject that has been kept secret for a long time. The script is surrounded by a lot of secrecy, and Indrajith Sukumaran’s involvement adds another layer of excitement."

Although much hasn't been disclosed about the project, this update certainly heightens the anticipation. Indrajith, who is predominantly known for his work in Malayalam cinema, teaming up with Bollywood's Anurag Kashyap is an intriguing collaboration that has everyone curious about what they’ll bring to the screen. This news only intensifies fans’ eagerness to learn more about the film.