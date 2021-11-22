हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Ranjan

Newlywed Anushka Ranjan heaps praises at hubby Aditya Seal – shares FIRST pics post marriage!

Anushka Ranjan has heaped praises at her hubby Aditya Seal for always supporting her and has now shared the first pictures after tying the knot in a grand ceremony. 

Newlywed Anushka Ranjan heaps praises at hubby Aditya Seal – shares FIRST pics post marriage!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A day after tying the knot with actor Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan penned a heartfelt note for him.

"Since the day I've known you I haven't had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we're headed towards forever together, Adi you're my smile and you make me so happy," she wrote on Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush (@anushkaranjan)

Anushka thanked Aditya for "choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth."

"Now let's go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get sealed," she added.

Anushka and Aditya were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'.

They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat' 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka Ranjanhubby Aditya SealNewlywedsJust Marriedheart-warming postfirst picsSocial mediaInstagram
Next
Story

Tadap: Ahan Shetty opens up on kissing scene with Tara Sutaria, says his 'hands were shivering'

Must Watch

PT58S

It's raining 'Money' on the Highway!