Newlywed bride Shibani Dandekar rubbishes pregnancy rumours with video of her washboard abs!

NEW DELHI: Newlywed bride Shibani Dandekar who recently got married to actor Farhan Akhtar has now rubbished the reports which claimed that she is pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shibani shared a video of her and captioned it as "I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila." She also added laughing emojis to it.

In the video, Shibani can be seen flaunting her washboard abs and in the backdrop, she added I Am Woman by Emmy Meli to clear the air.

Well, all the rumours started when few days after getting married, Shibani shared a few pics with Farhan in different poses.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Looks like she is pregnant." Another person said, "Are u pregnant???" A person further congratulated them, "Congratulations for the little one." An Instagram user commented, "She is 3-4 months pregnant. Short notice p shadi ki vjah pta chl gayi.

Well, her recent post is an answer to this post and in order to shun all the speculations.

For the unversed, Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Farhan and Shibani first met on the sets of the 2015 reality show 'I Can Do It', which the actor-director-singer had hosted. The two made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.

This is Farhan's second marriage. Adhuna Bhabani, hairstylist and founder of BBlunt, is his first wife and mother of their two daughters, Shakya (22) and Akira (15).