Ankita Lokhande

Newlywed couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dance their heart out at wedding after-party – Watch!

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's after party celebrations was one of the most happening events of the time. The videos from the event has gone viral on social media.

Newlywed couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dance their heart out at wedding after-party – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are married couple now. Post all the wedding rituals, their after-party videos are going viral on social media. 

In the video, the happy couple can be seen dancing like no one is watching. In the second video, Ankita can be seen relishing the food and also dancing while eating. 
The videos have been shared by the different fan pages on their social media handles. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

For the unversed, Ankita, who has been super enthusiastic about her wedding, and had been even expressing on social media, was seen doing a happy dance after exchanging garlands with Vicky. 

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress had recently injured her feet barely days before her wedding. However, despite her injury, she made sure to dance her heart out at every event with her Mr Right. 

 

Several photos and videos of their lavish wedding, which took place at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, has surfaced on the internet and went viral. Ankita Lokhande looked breathtaking beautiful in golden attire while her groom also looked dabber in a golden sherwani. 

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been dating for more than 3 years now and never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Vicky Jain has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

 

 Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few. 

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.

 

